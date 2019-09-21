Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s results

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 29 17.70 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Pinterest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.13 consensus price target and a 6.32% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.