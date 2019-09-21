Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s results

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|29
|17.70
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Pinterest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Pinterest Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
Pinterest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.13 consensus price target and a 6.32% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.
