Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)’s results

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.