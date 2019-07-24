Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.