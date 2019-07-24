Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|927.27
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|2.51%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.09%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
