Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 43.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.