Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.31%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
