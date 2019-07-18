Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0% 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.