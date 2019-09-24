Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 highlights AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 71.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.