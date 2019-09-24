Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
Table 1 highlights AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 71.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.
