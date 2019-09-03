Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)’s results

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 9.91 N/A 0.30 33.97

In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 69.2%. Comparatively, PICO Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.