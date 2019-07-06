Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s results

Since AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|6
|0.07
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|0.00%
|3%
|-1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
|2.01%
|-9.33%
|-47.11%
|-47.23%
|-52.3%
|-44.2%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 1.14% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -44.2% weaker performance.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.
