Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 73 1.64 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Icahn Enterprises L.P. 0.00% 24.2% 5.7%

Analyst Recommendations

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Icahn Enterprises L.P. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Icahn Enterprises L.P. is $56, which is potential -25.46% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Icahn Enterprises L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 99.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Icahn Enterprises L.P. -0.01% 7.25% 2.63% 13.89% 2.64% 36%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Icahn Enterprises L.P.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises L.P. beats on 6 of the 7 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures nitrogen fertilizers. The companyÂ’s Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Railcar segment manufactures and sells railcars; and provides railcar repair services, as well as leases railcars. The companyÂ’s Gaming segment owns and operates casino gaming properties, including 8 casino facilities with 7,900 slot machines, 300 table games, and 5,500 hotel rooms. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The companyÂ’s Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of commercial real estate properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The companyÂ’s Home Fashion segment manufactures and distributes home fashion consumer products, such as bed, bath, basic bedding, and other textile products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.