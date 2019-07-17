Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.