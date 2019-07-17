Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 36.3% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|2.58%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.