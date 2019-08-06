Reviewing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s results

We are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 249.65% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.85% and 82.5% respectively. Comparatively, 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has 2.99% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.