Reviewing AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of AMC Networks Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AMC Networks Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AMC Networks Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMC Networks Inc. 0.00% 144.10% 8.20% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares AMC Networks Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AMC Networks Inc. N/A 57 7.24 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

AMC Networks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio AMC Networks Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for AMC Networks Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMC Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

AMC Networks Inc. presently has an average target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. The rivals have a potential upside of 8.41%. With higher possible upside potential for AMC Networks Inc.’s peers, analysts think AMC Networks Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AMC Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMC Networks Inc. 1.66% -2.59% -9.37% -13.93% -11.34% -2.73% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year AMC Networks Inc. has -2.73% weaker performance while AMC Networks Inc.’s peers have 31.54% stronger performance.

Liquidity

AMC Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, AMC Networks Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.54 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. AMC Networks Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMC Networks Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that AMC Networks Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMC Networks Inc.’s rivals are 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

AMC Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AMC Networks Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors AMC Networks Inc.