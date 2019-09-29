Reviewing Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)’s and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)’s results

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) have been rivals in the Education & Training Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 2 0.00 7.58M 0.21 13.74 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 63 0.00 3.28M 1.30 48.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Hailiang Education Group Inc. Hailiang Education Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is currently more affordable than Hailiang Education Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 343,468,213.33% 11.6% 3% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5,175,950.77% 16.8% 11%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Hailiang Education Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Hailiang Education Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 1%. Insiders held 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambow Education Holding Ltd. -2.41% -24.13% -33.41% -52.83% -61.29% -47.88% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while Hailiang Education Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.