Reviewing Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)’s and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|0.21
|13.74
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.36
|25.56
In table 1 we can see Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
|0.00%
|11.6%
|3%
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|10.9%
|6.7%
Liquidity
Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.2% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares and 55.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares. 85% are Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
|-2.41%
|-24.13%
|-33.41%
|-52.83%
|-61.29%
|-47.88%
|Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited
|-2.65%
|-6.03%
|-23.84%
|-10.33%
|-39.87%
|-0.11%
For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
Summary
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited beats Ambow Education Holding Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.
