Reviewing Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)’s and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Education & Training Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A 0.21 13.74 Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56

In table 1 we can see Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7%

Liquidity

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.2% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares and 55.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares. 85% are Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambow Education Holding Ltd. -2.41% -24.13% -33.41% -52.83% -61.29% -47.88% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited beats Ambow Education Holding Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.