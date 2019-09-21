Reviewing Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)’s and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)’s results

Both Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) and American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) are each other’s competitor in the Education & Training Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 13.74 American Public Education Inc. 30 1.26 N/A 1.33 24.92

In table 1 we can see Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and American Public Education Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Public Education Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and American Public Education Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3% American Public Education Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.1%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. Its rival American Public Education Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. American Public Education Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. and American Public Education Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 94.4%. Insiders held roughly 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.9% of American Public Education Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambow Education Holding Ltd. -2.41% -24.13% -33.41% -52.83% -61.29% -47.88% American Public Education Inc. 2.9% 12.54% 1.44% 11.89% -25.29% 16.02%

For the past year Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had bearish trend while American Public Education Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Public Education Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.