Reviewing Ambev S.A. (ABEV)’s and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A)’s results

Both Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) and Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP.A) are each other’s competitor in the Beverages – Brewers industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev S.A. 5 4.88 4.39B 0.18 29.94 Molson Coors Brewing Company 64 0.00 188.16M 4.57 14.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ambev S.A. and Molson Coors Brewing Company. Molson Coors Brewing Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ambev S.A. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ambev S.A.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ambev S.A. and Molson Coors Brewing Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev S.A. 94,687,574,143.17% 0% 0% Molson Coors Brewing Company 296,268,304.20% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.69% of Ambev S.A. shares and 0% of Molson Coors Brewing Company shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.02% of Ambev S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambev S.A. 11.42% 13.82% 13.33% 9.34% 2.5% 34.44% Molson Coors Brewing Company -3.03% 5.09% -11.14% -22.81% -31.19% 3.51%

For the past year Ambev S.A. was more bullish than Molson Coors Brewing Company.

Summary

Ambev S.A. beats Molson Coors Brewing Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, BÃ¡ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, dairy products, coconut water, powdered juices, cereal bars, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Canada Dry, Squirt, Pepsi, GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica Black, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Monster, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Kokanee, Banks, Deputy, and Do Bem brands. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.