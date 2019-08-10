Reviewing Ambev S.A. (ABEV)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Brewers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ambev S.A. has 7.69% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 47.95% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ambev S.A. has 0.02% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 33.52% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ambev S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.74% 18.23% 10.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Ambev S.A. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev S.A. N/A 5 29.94 Industry Average 1.58B 20.38B 24.19

Ambev S.A. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ambev S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.75 1.50 2.46

The potential upside of the peers is 28.23%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ambev S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambev S.A. 11.42% 13.82% 13.33% 9.34% 2.5% 34.44% Industry Average 2.92% 8.11% 13.54% 24.63% 23.05% 24.38%

For the past year Ambev S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Ambev S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ambev S.A.’s peers beat Ambev S.A. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, BÃ¡ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, dairy products, coconut water, powdered juices, cereal bars, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Canada Dry, Squirt, Pepsi, GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica Black, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Monster, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Kokanee, Banks, Deputy, and Do Bem brands. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.