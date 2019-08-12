Reviewing Ambarella Inc. (AMBA)’s and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s results

This is a contrast between Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. 44 6.81 N/A -1.16 0.00 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 18 1.33 N/A 1.16 13.84

Table 1 demonstrates Ambarella Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8% Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.2%

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axcelis Technologies Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ambarella Inc. are 9.8 and 9.4 respectively. Its competitor Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Ambarella Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ambarella Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Axcelis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ambarella Inc.’s downside potential is -10.64% at a $40.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ambarella Inc. and Axcelis Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 84.5%. Insiders held 4.6% of Ambarella Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8% Axcelis Technologies Inc. -1.71% 3.95% -24.01% -22.46% -25% -9.83%

For the past year Ambarella Inc. has 42.8% stronger performance while Axcelis Technologies Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Ambarella Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems, as well as services and supports its dry strip installed base. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.