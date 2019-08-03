Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 20.09 N/A -0.38 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 51.1 and has 51.1 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 107.25% for Amarin Corporation plc with consensus price target of $35.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.