Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

We are comparing Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 16.97 N/A -0.38 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.60 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amarin Corporation plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus price target of $35.75, and a 145.37% upside potential. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 27.57%. Based on the results given earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 0%. Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.