Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.24 N/A -0.38 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.28 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta is the reason why it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential is 141.55% at a $35.75 average target price. Meanwhile, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $14.71, while its potential upside is 63.26%. The data provided earlier shows that Amarin Corporation plc appears more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.