Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Its Peers results

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc has 48.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amarin Corporation plc and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.10% -39.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Amarin Corporation plc and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

With consensus price target of $35.75, Amarin Corporation plc has a potential upside of 64.75%. The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amarin Corporation plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Amarin Corporation plc’s competitors beat Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.