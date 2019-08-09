Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Since Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 20.82 N/A -0.38 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Amarin Corporation plc and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.73% for Amarin Corporation plc with consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 72.1% respectively. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.