Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

This is a contrast between Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 29.62 N/A -0.38 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 324.38 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Geron Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.28 beta means Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility is 28.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s 190.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.9 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a 54.36% upside potential and an average price target of $35.75. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 150.00% and its average price target is $3.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Amarin Corporation plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Amarin Corporation plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.