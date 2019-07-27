Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s results

We are contrasting Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 25.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 90.53 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Entera Bio Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 95.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Competitively, 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Amarin Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.