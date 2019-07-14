Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 27.99 N/A -0.38 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.60 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Amarin Corporation plc and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.28 shows that Amarin Corporation plc is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s 1.39 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Amarin Corporation plc has a 63.32% upside potential and an average target price of $35.75. Competitively the consensus target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 60.69% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Amarin Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 85%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.