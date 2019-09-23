Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.61 N/A -0.38 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amarin Corporation plc and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Amarin Corporation plc and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.13 beta means Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility is 13.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Dermira Inc.’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Dermira Inc. has 7.1 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amarin Corporation plc and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has an average target price of $30, and a 78.15% upside potential. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s consensus target price is $19.5, while its potential upside is 136.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Amarin Corporation plc as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.11% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.