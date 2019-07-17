Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s results

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 27.80 N/A -0.38 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.40 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $35.75, and a 64.44% upside potential. Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, with potential upside of 39.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Amarin Corporation plc seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.