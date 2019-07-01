Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 24.99 N/A -0.38 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 40.13 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Cellectis S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential is 82.96% at a $35.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 140.34% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cellectis S.A. seems more appealing than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 34%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.