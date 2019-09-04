Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 18.90 N/A -0.38 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and AVROBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and AVROBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc. Its rival AVROBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. AVROBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and AVROBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $35.75, and a 121.50% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.5% and 67.7%. Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, AVROBIO Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors AVROBIO Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.