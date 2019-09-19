Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.72 N/A -0.38 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amarin Corporation plc and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.13 beta means Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility is 13.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amarin Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amarin Corporation plc and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 111.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has stronger performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.