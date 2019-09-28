Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.32 310.23M -0.38 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amarin Corporation plc and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 1,972,218,690.40% -450.1% -39.8% Aptinyx Inc. 428,575,475.17% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 98.02% for Amarin Corporation plc with average target price of $30. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 98.30%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.