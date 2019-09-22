Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.61 N/A -0.38 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.31 N/A -2.15 0.00

Demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.13 beta. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 3 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30.67 is Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 82.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.