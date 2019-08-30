Reviewing Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN)’s and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)’s results

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.14 N/A -0.38 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Achaogen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Achaogen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 137.23% and an $35.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 7.69% are Achaogen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Achaogen Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.