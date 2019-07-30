Reviewing Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)’s and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB)’s results

Since Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 2.92 N/A 1.49 11.95 Two River Bancorp 15 2.91 N/A 1.51 9.95

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Two River Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amalgamated Bank. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Amalgamated Bank is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Two River Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amalgamated Bank and Two River Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 7.5% 0.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.8% of Amalgamated Bank shares and 22.7% of Two River Bancorp shares. Amalgamated Bank’s share held by insiders are 0.16%. Comparatively, 10.3% are Two River Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.34% 13.09% -4.25% -15.12% 0% -8.72% Two River Bancorp -2.12% -1.77% -8.15% -1.25% -11.88% -1.83%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank’s stock price has bigger decline than Two River Bancorp.

Summary

Amalgamated Bank beats Two River Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.