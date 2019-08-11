Reviewing Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)’s and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 17 2.72 N/A 1.59 10.81 Century Bancorp Inc. 83 4.15 N/A 5.10 16.42

Demonstrates Amalgamated Bank and Century Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Century Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Amalgamated Bank. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Amalgamated Bank’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Century Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 0.00% 11.1% 1% Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amalgamated Bank and Century Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.8% and 51.2% respectively. About 0.16% of Amalgamated Bank’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank had bearish trend while Century Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.