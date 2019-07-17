Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s results

Since AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.70 N/A -4.92 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.25 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk & Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.33 beta. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.8. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $13.5, and a 50.00% upside potential. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average price target and a 81.16% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.3%. 2.9% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 24.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.