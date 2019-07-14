Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.72 N/A -4.92 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.33 beta, while its volatility is 67.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 45.63%. Competitively ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 120.51%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.