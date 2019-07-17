Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.70 N/A -4.92 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.33 N/A -0.47 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.33 and it happens to be 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta and it is 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The consensus target price of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, with potential upside of 50.00%. Competitively Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $105.4, with potential upside of 21.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.