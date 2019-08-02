Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.68 N/A -6.77 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.51 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 63.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Nabriva Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.