Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.80 N/A -4.92 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.94 beta is the reason why it is 194.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 31.58% at a $13.5 average price target. Genocea Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.88 average price target and a 1.84% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 52.1%. Insiders held 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.