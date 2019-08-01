Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.65 N/A -4.92 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.44% and an $13.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.8% respectively. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 0.5% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.