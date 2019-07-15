Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s results

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.72 N/A -4.92 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.33 shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.63% upside potential and an average price target of $13.5. Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $23.6, with potential upside of 66.20%. Based on the results shown earlier, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.2% respectively. 2.9% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.