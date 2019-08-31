Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)’s results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.98 N/A -6.77 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 31.23% upside potential and an average price target of $14.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.69%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.