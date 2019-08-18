Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.06 N/A -6.77 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 267.26 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.33, while its potential upside is 25.70%. Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential upside of 113.56%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.