Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.75 N/A -4.92 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 6.85 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility and Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc. are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Clovis Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $13.5, and a 41.21% upside potential. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 109.69% and its consensus price target is $29. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.