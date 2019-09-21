Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.22 N/A -6.77 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.5, while its potential upside is 10.77%. Competitively the consensus price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $149.67, which is potential 40.13% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, bluebird bio Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while bluebird bio Inc. has 32.29% stronger performance.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.