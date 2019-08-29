Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.00 N/A -6.77 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.10 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 59.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.33 is AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 33.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.6% respectively. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.