Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.68 N/A -4.92 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.33 shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 56.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.1%. Insiders owned 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 38.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.