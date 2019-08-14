Reviewing AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.11 N/A -6.77 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.05 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.41 beta. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14.33 is AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.42%. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 522.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.4% respectively. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.